Next President of India: Who is BJP's Ram Nath Kovind

The BJP today announced that Ram Nath Kovind will be their candidate for the next President of India. Kovind is currently the Governor of Bihar.

Ram Nath Kovind was born on 1 October 1945 at Derapur district, Uttar Pradesh.

He was elected to Rajya Sabha from state of Uttar Pradesh during the two terms of 1994-2000 and 2000-2006. He is a former President of the BJP Dalit Morcha (1998-2002) and President of the All-India Koli Samaj. He also served as national spokesperson of the party. On 8 August 2015 the President of India appointed him the Governor of Bihar.

He was a Central Government Advocate in the Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979 and Central Government Standing Counsel in Supreme Court from 1980 to 1993. He became Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court in 1978.

He was the general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj in Kanpur and the national president of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha. He has been associated with the RSS and causes related to Dalits.

He has also served on the following committees:

Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs.

Parliamentary Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes.

Parliamentary Committee on Law and Justice.

Chairman of Rajya Sabha House Committee.

