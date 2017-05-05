What you should know about Draupadi Murmu, the next President of India

Draupadi Murmu is all set to be the next President of India. Sources say that the name has almost been finalised and she will be Narendra Modi's pick to succeed Pranab Mukherjee as the next President of India. It may be recalled that OneIndia had reported that she is all set to be picked as the next president of India.

[Is Draupadi Murmu Modi's surprise pick as the next President of India?]

Several names had done the rounds which included, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and even Rajinikanth. However Modi who always likes to spring a surprise during a series of discussions with senior leaders appears to have finalised on Draupadi Murmu's name for the post of President.

Who is Draupadi Murmu? She is currently the Governor of Jharkhand. Her career in politics spans over 2 decades. She will be the first tribal to be the President of India. She is the daughter of late Biranchi Narayan Tudu. Hailing from Odisha, she was also a former minister in the government there. Best MLA award Draupadi Murmu was awarded the best MLA of the year award by the Odisha Legislative Assembly. In 2007 Droupadi Murmu was awarded "Nilakantha Award. She was elected as a councillor in 1997 and went on to become the vice-chairperson of the Rairangpur NAC. She was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly, Rairangpur, Odisha and then went on to become Minister of State. Between 2002 and 2009, she remained the National Executive Member of the ST Morcha, BJP. To succeed Pranab Mukherjee She is likely to succeed Pranab Mukherjee whose term expires on July 25 2017. If elected, she will become the first tribal to become the President of India. Sources say that it would be hard for the opposition to reject her candidature. She is most likely to emerge as a consensus candidate.

OneIndia News