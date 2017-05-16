WB CM Mamata inducts two faces in Cabinet

Kolkata, May 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inducted tow new members in her cabinet, taking the total number of ministers to 44.

According to reports, Chandrima Bhattacharya, the bypoll winner from Kathi Dakshin Assembly had returned to the cabinet after nearly a year.

Chandrima was the minister for health, law and judicial affairs from 2011to 2016 but in the same year, she lost from Dum Dum North seat in 2016 assembly polls.

Now Chandrma will serve as the MoS for health and take independent charge of e-governance under Mamata.

According to reports, Chandrima has become the fifth woman to join the 44-member ministry.

Similarly, Ujjwal Biswas, the other candidate was also inducted in Mamata's cabinet.

Ujjwal, who had won in 2016 assembly elections from Krishnanagar Dakshin seat from Nadia district, was inducted as minister-in-charge of correctional administration.

Ujjwal had served as minister for technical education from 2011 to 2016 but he was not inducted as a minister when Mamata took charge of the state again in 2016.

In this regard, the state Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chandrima and Ujjwal at Raj Bhavan. Mamata, state Legislative Speaker Biman Banerjee, other ministers and bureaucrats were present during the oath taking ceremony.

Speaking to the reporters after the ceremony, Mamata said that Chandrima will take charge of e-governance while Ujjwal will take charge of the jail department.

She added that Abani Mohan Joardar, who is already the in-charge of jail department will remain but without any portfolios due to his health conditions,

