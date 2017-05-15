WannaCry ransomware not to impact Indian ATMs: RS Prasad

In the wake of WannaCry ransomware disrupting computer systems across the world, Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the malware will not impact India much.

"It has not had a significant impact on India. There have been some isolated incidents, we have controlled them. We are monitoring the entire situation," he told media personnel in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has asked all banks to put in place a software update at ATMs to protect their systems from WannaCry ransomware that has attacked payment systems across the world.

According to a report, the RBI has asked banks to update specific Windows patches on ATMs urgently and not to operate ATM machines unless updates are in place.

In India, Four computers in a panchyat office at Waynad in Kerala have been suspected to be hit by WannaCry the ransomware. It was also reported at West Midnapore at the State Electricity Distribution Company.

[Avoid your ATM until RBI updates it to beat WannaCry ransomware]

However, ATM operators have denied that there was any threat to customer information and that could lead to theft of money from ATMs.

OneIndia News