'Wall Of Kindness' spreads across Hyderabad, GHMC sets up new walls

The city of Hyderabad is going gaga over its special walls. "Wall Of Kindness", an initiative that encourages people to donate anything they don't need and take what they do is a huge hit. While the first such wall was launched on June 14, the city civic body has now come up with more of these walls.

On Wednesday, a 'Wall Of Kindness' was spotted at Musheerabad of Hyderabad. Unlike the other walls, this one has been built with a shelter to protect all donated items until someone needy takes them. The previous wall was built in Rajendranagar area of the city and was the result of joint efforts of the local citizens as well as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The walls have struck a cord with Hyderabadis who are now willing to take the wall places. The GHMC in an attempt to popularise the concept is planning to build more such walls across the city.

People can donate items like clothes, shoes, bags, books or other items which will be taken by those in need of it. The popularity of the first wall has encouraged the GHMC to set up more such walls. The authorities, however, have one request. Those donating are asked to contribute only items that are hygienic and in usable conditions. Apart from clothes and books, people are encouraged to donate blankets, utensils and even toys.

OneIndia News