Veteran actress Sumita Sanyal passes away at 71 on Sunday. She was known in the Bengali language film industry in India, also known as Tollywood. Sanyal has acted in over 50 Bengali movies. She is known for roles in Anand, Guddi, Aashirwad and Mere Apne movies.

She was born Manjula Sanyal in Darjeeling, Bengal Presidency. Her father was Girija Golkunda Sanyal. Sanyal was married to film editor Subodh Roy.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to twitter and condoled her death.

Saddened at the passing of veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. My condolences to her family, friends and fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 9, 2017

OneIndia News