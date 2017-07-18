US Navy delighted over MiG-29K's performance in Malabar Naval exercise

Posted By:
US Navy is impressed with the MiG-29K, the navalised variant fighter jets, which flew from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at the 5-day Malabar Naval exercise between India-US-Japan in the Bay of Bengal.

According to Rear Admiral William D. Byrne, Jr., the Commander of Carrier Strike Group 11 which operates around the USS Nimitz, "the MiG-29s that were flying off the Vikramaditya and the FA-18 Super Hornets flying off Nimitz made approaches to the opposite flight decks. They got up in the air and got to do some dog fighting as well."

The MiG-29K equipped with a host of new weapons and sensors is considered among the most capable of its generation. That could potentially threaten several contemporary Western fighters including newer variants of the F-15 or F-16, reports NDTV.

Indian Navy was the first to deploy the MiG-29K. Along with the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, the Indian Navy had received the MiG-29K as part of a package deal. The US would hardly give up any opportunity to exercise with the MiG-29K.

Yesterday, Indian Navy MiGs mounted combat air patrols (CAPs) defending a warship against US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets which simulated an anti-ship mission. Indian Navy sources have told NDTV that the Indian MiGs performed well in the mission. But the US Navy was clearly delighted as well, said NDTV.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 16:03 [IST]
