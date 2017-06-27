URATPG 2017 admit card released, exam today, all details you should know

The admit cards for the URATPG 2017 under the Rajasthan University have been released. University of Rajasthan Admission Test for Post Graduate Courses - 2017 (URATPG-2017) will begin today. The test will be held for granting admission to eligible candidates for post graduate courses.

'Admission to all the PG Departments of the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur shall be made on the basis of Entrance Test and Academic Merit of the qualifying Examination.

Exam Pattern

The exam will comprise of 70 objective type questions, 60 questions from the concerned subject and 10 questions on general awareness.

URATPG 2017 admit card: How to download:

Go to uniraj.ac.in

Enter form number, other details and mobile number

Click enter

Take a printout

