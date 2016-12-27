UP poll alliance can't be discussed in a press conference: Rahul Gandhi

There are reports that the Congress is holding parleys with the ruling Samajwadi Party for an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi, Dec 28: Asked on the possibility of an alliance ahead of the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said "it is a strategic matter and can't be discussed in a presser".

Rahul Gandhi
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi

Asked if his party was in talks with the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), Gandhi said in a lighter vein: "It is a strategic matter. If I say this in this press conference, then... if you come to me personally, I can tell you quietly."

Speculations about a possible alliance were rife after Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

IANS

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 22:36 [IST]
