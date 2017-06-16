UP govt announces dissolution of Shia, Sunni waqf boards

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced dissolution of the Shia and Sunni waqf boards in the state. The reason cited was corruption in the boards.

Assent for the dissolution of the boards was given by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This was informed by Mohsin Raza, Minister of State for Waqf.

Adityanath also recommended a CBI probe into an alleged scam in the boards. Raza said a scam worth crores has come to the fore in a probe by the Waqf Council of India.

There have been serious allegations of corruption against the Shia and Sunni waqf boards related to their properties.

An inquiry conducted by the Waqf Council of India had also found many irregularities in this regard.

OneIndia News