UP elections: Shivpal gets ticket to contest for Akhilesh's SP

The Samajwadi Party on Friday released a fresh list of candidates who will contest in 191 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The list also includes the name of Shivpal Singh Yadav who is set to contest for the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency.

Shivpal has held the Jaswantnagar constituency seat since 1996, winning it four consecutive times. Before Shivpal Yadav, the constituency was the bastion of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mulayam had earlier on Friday said that his blessings were with Akhilesh hinting that he supported the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's selection of candidates.

Some changes have been made in the list released by SP on Friday. Hassan Rumi will be replacing Atiq Ahmad to contest from Kanpur Cantonment seat. Naresh Agrawal's son Nitin Agrawal will contest from Hardoi and the SP has given a ticket to Azam Khan's son, Abdullah Azam, from Suar in Rampur.

OneIndia News