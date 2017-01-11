UP Assembly Election 2017: Shivpal Yadav, the grass-root leader

Shivpal Singh Yadav is said to be the grass-root leader of UP. He is seen as one who knows the problems of the people and one who can be of great value for Samajwadi Party in the 2017. Such is his hold on SP that even party supremeo Mulayam Singh Yadav believes that his exit from the party would cost them the 2017 election.

Mulayam had once in the presence of his son and state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the SP will split of Shivpal leaves it. Shivpal is seen as a cool and calm leader who is master at finding political allies for SP. He had played significant role in merger of Quami Ekta Dal and SP. However, the merger was called off by the party due to pressure from Akhilesh.

Date of birth:

April 6, 1955.

Family:

Name of Shivpal's father is Sughar Singh and his mother is Murti Devi. He is married to Sarla Yadav and has two children - Anubha who is a medical practitioner and Aditya who following issues with Akhilesh recently resigned as chairman of Pradeshik Cooperative Federation.

Education:

He finished his intermediate course from Jain Inter College, Karhal Mainpuri. He completed his graduation in 1976 from Karm Kshetra Post Graduate College. He completed Bachelor of Physical Education from University of Lucknow.

Political career:

He started his political career when he was elected as the president of the district cooperative bank in Etawah in 1988. In 1995 he took over as the president of district panchayat.

● He contested his first election for the 13th UP Assembly from Jawant Nagar. He won the election by a huge margin.

● He was then appointed as general secretary of the SP in UP.

● He was the Leader of Opposition when Mayawati was CM.

● In 2009 he was appointed the president of UP Samajwadi Party.

● In 2012 he was appointed as cabinet minister for irrigation and PWD when SP came to power in UP.

Controversies:

Shivpal had arrived with party member Amar Singh for 70th birthday celebration of Ram Gopal Yadav and had sat among invitees rather than sit on the dais. He had further made his disinterest clear by sitting in the back row on the dais after much prodding by other leaders. He had done this to show his displeasure over the calling off of the merger of QED with SP.

Mulayam is on his side as SP got involved in family drama following power struggle between uncle Shivpal and nephew Akhilesh. Akhilesh proved his strength and has taken over reigns of SP. It is also said that in recent times those who have sided Shivpal are not allowed to enter party office in Lucknow. Mulayam to broker truce in SP has declared Akhilesh CM candidate for the 2017 election. Shivpal during this entire time has managed to have close equation with Mulayam.

