United Bengaluru files complaint against illegal dumping around Hormavu Agar lake

The United Bengaluru on Saturday filed a complaint against unknown persons for illegal dumping around Hormavu Agar lake periphery. The complaint said the illegal dumping is in violation of various High Court and Supreme Court order.

The United Bengaluru has launched an initiative 'Reclaim and Protect our Lakes'. Under the initiative a group of experts consisting of Lake and Urban Experts, Members of Lake Groups, elected representatives, and government officials inspect these Lakes to assess the extent of deterioration, encroachment, and dumping of domestic and industrial effluents.

The team visited the Horamavu Agara, Jayanthinagar (Horamavu small lake) and Challekere Lakes in the Yellamallappa Chetty Lake Series located in Mahadevapura Zone. The motive of the visit was to ensure that Citizens use the National Green Tribunal Order on Dumping into Lakes throughout Bengaluru. As per the NGT order, each violation must be fined INR 5,00,000. The experts also encourage the Citizens to use United Bengaluru as a platform to end encroachment and dumping of lakes and send a copy of your complaints.

Senior Freedom Fighter, HS Doreswamy, said United Bengaluru is going to revisit next month and if there are no sign of development then United Bengaluru will sit on a dharna. We are not against any MLA, MP or any Political Leader, we are working for the benefit of the citizen and I urge the citizen to come forward and complain about any violation in the lake. While the elected representatives have to protect the lakes as its their priority."

MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said ".......This kind of united citizen effort is the only way to protect Namma Bengaluru for future generations. I request all NGOs n citizens to work together because United we can succeed and Divided we will fail. I am proud and fully support the UnitedBengaluru citizens' movement. For my part, I will continue my fight to create more accountability in government."

Swarit Agarwal, Member, Save Horamavu Lake said, "We are thankful to team United Bengaluru led by HS Doreswamy for visiting our lake. The debris thrown around the lake is a major concern and it needs to be fenced asap. The bad street lights are encouraging anti-social activities in the lake surroundings. Today we filed complaint at Hennur Police Station against the encroachment and we have been assured by the officials that necessary action will be taken to protect the lake."

OneIndia News