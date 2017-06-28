TS SSC Class 10th supplementary result to be declared in July, how to check

The TS SSC Class 10th supplementary result will be declared in July. The results can be checked on the official website of the board. Earlier in June the examination took place under the conduction of BSE Tealangana through out the state. The entire process was arranged for those students who have previously failed to qualify in the regular examination for the same.

The results once declared can be checked on bse.telangana.gov.in. An alternate website to check the results would be at manabadi.com.

How to check TS SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results:

Log on to bse.telangana.gov.in or manabadi.com .

or . Click 'Telangana Class 10th SSC Supplementary Results 2017'

Enter roll number and other details

Hit submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News