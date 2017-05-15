Train for J&K children: Vaadi ki Sair reintroduced in Valley

About the train:

On every alternate Sunday the train service would take off from Banihal at 8.15 am and reach Baramulla at 10.40 am from where it would return back at 10.50 am to reach Banihal back at 01.35 pm. The train would again move from Banihal at 02.10 pm and reach Baramulla at 05.05 pm to finally return back at 05.15 pm for the day.