Train for J&K children: Vaadi ki Sair reintroduced in Valley

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday re-introduced 'Vaadi Ki Sair' train for school children in Kashmir after winter vacations.
First introduced in Dec 2016:
The special train 'Vaadi Ki Sair' was first introduced by Mehbooba Mufti in 2016 but was stopped during the winter vacations.
Vaadi Ki Sair for kids:
The idea of running a train exclusively for children was mooted in view of the fact that kids of the Valley have generally limited facilities of outing available locally. And this type of train ride would provide children an opportunity to explore different parts of Kashmir closely and help them mingle with children of other areas and districts.
About the train:
On every alternate Sunday the train service would take off from Banihal at 8.15 am and reach Baramulla at 10.40 am from where it would return back at 10.50 am to reach Banihal back at 01.35 pm. The train would again move from Banihal at 02.10 pm and reach Baramulla at 05.05 pm to finally return back at 05.15 pm for the day.
Train to run b/w Banihal to Baramulla
The train would have stops at Qazigund, Anantnag, Awantipora, Srinagar, Budgam and Sopore before reaching Baramulla. In today's inaugural run, students from Government run schools were taken on the ride but subsequently the facility would be thrown open to children of private schools as well.
Photo credit: Twitter@RailMinIndia
OneIndia News