This is how three Pakistanis got Aadhaar cards for mere Rs 100

For a mere Rs 100, three Pakistani nationals secured Aadhaar cards and passed themselves off as Indian citizens for the last few months. The Bengaluru police arrested four individuals including three Pakistani citizens on Thursday for entering India illegally and staying on with forged, fake documents and alternate identities.

The three Pakistani nationals who were arrested, including two women, surprisingly had Aadhaar cards. Mohammad Sihab, a native of Kerala who had married Pakistani woman Kiran Ghulam managed to get his wife and her Pakistani parents Aadhaar cards for a mere Rs 100 per card. All that he had to do was locate an agent who would get the UIDAI enrollment done.

"The information we have received so far from the accused is that they got Aadhaar cards done for as low as Rs 100. How they went about it and the documents they used to obtain it is still under investigation," said a senior police officer. The loopholes are glaring. Three Pakistani nationals got an Indian identity, one that the government claims is fool proof. This case has thrown light on the prevailing middleman, agent network that helps people secure government identity cards for fixed charges.

[Three Pakistani nationals with fake Indian documents arrested in Bengaluru]

Sihab who helped Kiran and her parents enter India illegally through Nepal brought them to Bengaluru. He rented an apartment with fake identities. The rental agreement was used as address proof to secure government identity cards. Most house owners in Bengaluru fail to seek identity proof of probable tenants. This merely helped the four secure a house as well as government documents.

The police are currently in the process of tracing the people who helped the family secure documents using incomplete and fake identity cards.

OneIndia News