This GST bill is not original, will seriously impact inflation, says Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday again hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the implementation of the Goods and Services tax (GST).

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, he said the incumbent BJP opposed implementation of the Goods and Services tax when it was an opposition party. He said, 'Same BJP when in opposition had protested against the GST tooth and nail. No one can deny this fact.'

Chidambaram told media that the current GST bill is not the original GST that experts had drafted earlier. The current tax rule will seriously impact inflation.

With GST roll out micro, small and medium-scale traders would suffer huge losses, he said.

Hours ahead of the launch of GST on Friday Chidambaram told that the Congress party was the originator of the idea of GST and has welcomed GST. Not attending a midnight event has nothing to do with the fact that Congress party supports the idea of GST. The substance is important, not the symbolism, according to CNN-News18 reports.

OneIndia News