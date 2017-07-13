The end of terror in sight as Valley placed on 'highest ever alert'

India is on the last phase of terrorism several Union Ministers said in the aftermath of the Amarnath yatra attack in which seven persons were killed. The statements by Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Jitendra Singh comes in the wake of Kashmir being placed on the highest ever alert.

The decision to place Kashmir on the highest state of alert was taken following intelligence inputs suggesting more attacks. The Army is confident of a clean up and has assured the strongest possible action against those who carried out the Amarnath yatra attack on Monday.

On Tuesday during a high-level meeting of the Union Home Ministry a concrete action plan was drawn up to battle terrorists in the Valley. An all out offensive especially in South Kashmir has been planned and the Army has been directed to go all guns blazing.

The centre is in touch with the officials in the state as well as Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti. The centre says that there would be a collective response and terrorism will end soon in the Valley.

The fight against the problem continues to remain three pronged in nature. The war will be fought against terrorists, ideology and financing, sources in New Delhi said. Complete normalcy will restored in the Valley very soon, the official also said while also confirming that the Army has been given a free hand.

