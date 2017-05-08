"Tears are not my weakness," says IPS officer after spat with BJP MLA

A day after a BJP MLA's highhandedness reduced her to tears in uttar Pradesh, IPS officer Charu Nigam retorted. In a facebook post she put out on Monday, the officer hailed the media for standing by her and 'showing the truth'. "Do not consider my tear as my weakness," the officer posted.

She thanked everyone for the support extended to her. "My training hasn't taught me to be weak. I just did not expect that my SP city Ganesh Saha Sir would outrightly reject the irrational argument and talk about my injury. Before sir came, I was the seniormost officer in police there but when sir came and stood by the force, I got emotional (SIC," she said in her post.

The officer added that she was fine and there was no need to get agitated about anything. Meanwhile, the BJP MLA remained defiant and refused to apologise for his behaviour. He maintained that 'his side of the story' was being ignored and that he had not misbehave or yell at the woman officer.

The senior woman police officer broke down after the MLA got into an argument with her. She was told by the lawmaker not to cross her limits, following which she broke down. The incident took place when a group of women had blocked a road near the Koilhwa village alleging complicity by the police.

OneIndia News