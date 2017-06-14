Tamil Nadu Jamaat issues fatwa against judges; Madurai bench condemns

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court condemned Tamil Nadu's Jamaat-ul-Sabha for issuing fatwa against secular court judges and calling them 'kaafir' for backing victims of triple talaq.

The bench stated that it would not allow that Muslim body pass fatwas hereafter, According to TV reports.

Abdul Latif, Secretary, All India Muslim Conference, said ' Lot of people speak against judges. If judge occupies the important chair and doesn't deliver justice then what do we say ?'

To justify the fatwa, he cited the recent comment of Rajasthan HC judge calling a peacock 'celibate'. He further said, 'Anyways the word 'Kaafir' neither a bad word or abuse. It means a non-believer, someone who rejects God.'

Legal activists have called for stern action against the so-called 'Ulemas' for contempt of court. Also, they urged the court to ban 'Jamaat' as it is a dangerous trend to challenge court.

OneIndia News