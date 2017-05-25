SSC CGL 2017: Change in exam pattern, selection procedure, what you should know

The SSC CGL 2017 Staff Selection Commission has released the Combined Graduate Level recruitment notification. The last date to apply is June 16 2017, 5 pm The exam will be conducted in four stages - Tier -1, Tier- 2, Tier -3 and Tier - 4. Tier 1 exam will be conducted from August 1, 2017 to August 20, 2017.

There have been some changes in the exam pattern and selection procedure. Here is all you should know.

Exam timing for Tier 1

The duration for tier 1 has been reduced from 60 minutes to 75 minutes which led to an increase in cut-off marks (from 102 to 137).

New posts: Post of Assistant Accounts Officer has been introduced in the Department of Indian Audits & Accounts under CAG.

No mention of post compiler:

Earlier, the post of Compiler (Grade Pay - 2400) was mentioned in SSC CGL 2016 recruitment, but it has not been declared this year.

Age limit clarification:

The upper age limit for excise inspector, preventive officer and examiner will be 30 years.

Grade pay:

For Sub Inspector (O), CBI, the new grade pay is 4,600 as opposed to 4,200

Inspector of Posts (P)- Dept of posts, grade pay is 4,600 as opposed to 4,200

Inspector (S), Narcotics, grade pay is 4,600 as opposed to 4,200

OneIndia News