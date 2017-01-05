Srinagar receives season's first snowfall as cold wave grips valley

Srinagar, Jan 5: A cold wave gripped the Kashmir Valley on Thursday as night temperatures remained below zero degree, a MET department official said.

J&K: The city of Srinagar receives the first snowfall of this winter season pic.twitter.com/jsBOrFkRzn — ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017

"Cold wave is likely to tighten its grip further over the valley as widespread rain and snow is expected in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and Saturday," the official told IANS.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar dropped to this season's lowest on Wednesday to 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at minus 0.3 here on Thursday.

The official said the minimum temperature was minus 6.7 in Leh and minus 10.2 in Kargil, in Pahalgam it was minus 1.6 and in Gulmarg minus 5.2 on Thursday.

While Jammu city recorded 12.5, Katra was at 9.8, Batote 3.7, Bannihal minus 1.2 and Bhaderwah 0.8 degrees Celsius.

IANS