SHOCKING: CCTV captures Delhi mother brutalising her child

A CCTV footage showing a mother thrashing her one and a half year old child has shocked women rights commission in the national capital. Members of the Delhi women's commission rushed to Geeta Colony in Delhi after family members informed them of the torment the little child was undergoing.

The video shows a woman, identified as Shabnam, beating her toddler before throwing him to the ground and kicking the child. The video ends with another family member picking up the wailing child and the mother walking away.

The horrific footage had pushed the women's commission to go beyond its jurisdiction and initiate action. DWC's chief Swathi Maliwal said the family approached the women's commission after other agencies refused to react on their complaints.

The child's grandmother contacted the mobile helpline team of the commission and the staff visited their residence. The family handed over the CCTV footage to the staff who were taken aback by the brutality that was meted out to the child. The woman has 2 other children.

The family alleges that this was not the first time that the 18 month old was being tortured by the mother



OneIndia News