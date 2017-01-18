Shiv Sena leaves political rivals behind, gets 4 times the donations

A report prepared the Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch report, the Shiv Sena has declared four times the donations of all regional parties combined. While the Sena collected Rs 86.84 crore, the Aam Admi Party came a distant second with Rs 6.6 crore.

The report focusses on donations above Rs 20,000, received by regional political parties, during the Financial Year 2015-16.

The MNS has declared a decrease of 95.39%, to Rs 28 lakh from Rs 6.08 cr in FY 2014-15 in FY 2015-16 while donations to the SDF decreased to Rs 25 lakhs from Rs 3.07 crore during FY 2014-15 during FY 2015-16 (91.86% decrease).

The total amount of donations above Rs 20,000 declared by the regional parties was Rs 107.62 cr, from 2,249 donations.

A total of Rs 86.84 crore was declared by the Sena from 143 donations while the AAP declared receiving Rs 6.605 cr from 1187 donations. The donations declared by the Sena is more than four times the total amount of donations declared by 15 other regional parties during the same period.

Of the parties considered, AIADMK, BJD, JMM, NPF and RLD have declared receiving NIL donations above Rs 20,000 during FY 2015-16.

The overall donations of the 21 regional parties considered for this report during FY 2015-16 decreased by Rs 27.24 crore or 20.20% from the previous financial year, 2014-15 when the parties declared receiving Rs 134.86 crore.

The Sena, the PMK, the AIUDF, the DMDK and the JD-S are the five regional parties which have declared increase in the amount of donations received between FY 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The BJD, the JMM, the NPF and the RLD had declared receiving a total of Rs 25.56 crore during FY 2014-15, but declared receiving no donations above Rs 20,000 for FY 2015-16, while the AIADMK declared receiving NIL donations above Rs 20,000 during FY 2014-15 & 2015-16.

Out of the total donations of Rs 107.62 crore declared by the to Rs 25 lakhs, Rs 3.32 crores from 784 donations was received in cash during FY 2015-16. This formed 3.08% of the total donations to the parties.

Maximum donations in cash was declared by the PMK which collected a total of Rs 2.65 cr, followed by AAP with Rs 29.56 lakh and Shivsena with Rs 27.27 lakh.

Among all the states, donors from Tamil Nadu made the highest donations of Rs 2.46 crore in cash followed by donors from Punjab who donated a total of Rs 14.11 lakh in cash.

All donations in cash from Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh and Malaysia were to AAP. A single donor from Malaysia made five donations of Rs 20,000 each in cash to AAP during FY 2015-16.

One India News