Sheena Bora case: All accused charged with murder

Mumbai, Jan 17: A special CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday began trial and framed charges against Indrani Mukerjea - prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora along with ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and former media baron Peter Mukerjea .

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested on August, 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Her husband Peter Mukerjea is also in jail for allegedly assisting in the murder.

Sheena Bora, was murdered by Indrani for allegedly entering into a relationship with Peter Mukerjea's son Rahul from an earlier marriage.

Sheena Bora, 24-year-old was murdered by Indrani Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012. The incident came to light in the year 2015 when Mukerjea's driver confessed to the police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime and when her remains were found in August 2015 in the forest in Raigad.

OneIndia News (With inputs from agencies)