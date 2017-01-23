Sharad Utsav to be the theme of West Bengal's R-Day tableau

New Delhi, Jan 23: Sharod Utsav, West Bengal's biggest festival which is observed as victory of good over evil and one that symbolises woman power, will be the theme of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade.

According to a state government communique, it is an annual festival observed in the state and by Bengal diasporas all over the world that celebrates mainly worship of goddess Durga.

A total of 23 tableaux would be on display at the ceremonial parade on January 26, with 17 of them belonging to various states and Union Territories.

Besides West Bengal, Goa, Odisha, Delhi, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam.

PTI