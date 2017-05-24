Saharanpur violence: SSP, DM sacked for failing to control clashes

Following a fresh bout of violence in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government has sacked Senior Superintendent of Police SC Dubey and District Magistrate Nagendar Parsad Singh. The police officer and senior bureaucrat have been ousted from their posts over 'inability to control violence in the wake of clashes between two communities in the area'.

SC Dubey was posted as SSP in April during a major rejig by the Yogi Adityanath government. Less than a month after he was posted as the Saharanpur SSP, SC Dubey has been shunted out. SC Dubey was carefully posted to Saharanpur in place of SSP Luv Kumar who had handled the sensitive locality tactfully. The former SSP of Saharanpur, Luv Kumar was transferred after his tiff with a BJP MLA. He was, however, posted to Noida, in a better role. Nagendar Parsad Singh was also posted as the district magistrate in the recent rejig.

One person from the Dalit community was killed in fresh clashes that broke out in Saharanpur after BSP supremo, Mayawati's visit on Tuesday. At least 24 people were arrested as clashes broke out between two communities. On Tuesday, a group of Dalits allegedly threw stones at the houses of a few Rajputs in Shabbirpur before Mayawati's rally, which led to a clash-like situation. Saharanpur has witnessed caste clashes multiple times in the recent past.

OneIndia News