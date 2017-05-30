Sabzar Bhat, the terrorist who shot more selfies than bullets

The Indian security forces carried out a successful last week when they gunned down dreaded militant Sabzar Bhat who was the chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir. The man who portrayed himself as a hero on the social media in a bid to attract the youth to terrorism, in fact died a coward's death.

When he was cornered at Tral by the security forces, he is said to have sent out frantic messages to stone pelters to help him out. He was hiding for nearly 10 hours and did not fire a single bullet.

Sabzar Bhat like his predecessor, Burhan Wani was a popular face on the social media. He posted regularly on his social media accounts both messages and selfies of him dressed in army fatigues and holding a gun. He tried to paint himself as a brave warrior who could get independence for Kashmir.

However when it came to the real battle, he froze and remained hidden. The Army personnel ordered to come out of hiding, but he did not do so. Instead he sent a barrage of messages to his friends to call on the stone pelters so that he could be rescued.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that like Wani, this person too was a social media tiger. The youth of Kashmir unnecessarily get carried away by such people who make a pomp and show on the social media. This is just a strategy on their part to attract the youth into their fold, the official also added. He further said that the youth should not get carried away by such persons. The details emerging from the Indian Army clearly suggest that he was a coward who did not even retaliate.

Bhat was cornered after concrete intelligence regarding his location was shared with the Army. The soldiers surrounded the house in which he was hiding. The soldiers set the house on fire first, but he did not react. After sometime he ran outside and tried to break the security cordon, but he was gunned down.

OneIndia News