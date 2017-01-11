REVEALED: How China facilitates illegal arms trade in N-E states

Indian Intelligence agencies have said in a detailed report that China has upped the ante in the north-eastern states and is helping insurgent groups carry out illegal arms trade. The base is at Ruili, a Chinese town near the Myanmar border and the point person is Paresh Barua the ULFA chief.

The intelligence report submitted to the Assam police states that several members of the north-eastern insurgent groups have been shifted to Ruili and have been asked to trade in arms. The point-person for this illegal arms trade is Barua who is in touch with leaders of other such groups.

Chinese intelligence agencies are aiding this trade, as a result of which the insurgent groups are able to procure arms easily, the intelligence report also states. Assam's Additional Director General of Police L R Bishnoi says that groups such as the ULFA and NSCN-K which operate jointly have set up base in Myanmar.

In the Myanmar hideouts there is an increasing influence of the Chinese intelligence agencies, the top cop also pointed out. "Barua is in the one liaising with the Chinese agencies. He oversees the supply of arms to various insurgent groups in the North Eastern states," he says.

This is not the first time that the Indian agencies have reported about the influence of Chinese on the insurgent groups in NE. The Chinese help in ensuring that the arms reach these groups. They have also helped groups such as the NSCN-K and ULFA set up bases in Myanmar.

An IB official says that Chinese activity has seen a two-fold increase in the past year.

"Ever since India has decided to talk peace with various NE groups in a bid to bring them to the mainstream, the Chinese have been on overdrive mode to help insurgent groups in this part of the country," the officer notes.

OneIndia News