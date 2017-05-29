Rain, lightning create havoc in Bihar, kill 23 people

Patna, May 29: At least 23 people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Bihar on Sunday night, reported ANI. The state saw heavy rains accompanied by lightning and storm that damaged several houses and caused large-scale property loss.

Eighteen of the victims succumbed to injuries sustained during lighting strikes in eight districts, and five were killed in cases where structures collapsed during the squall that struck West Champaran district, Disaster Management Department Additional Secretary Anirudh Kumar told PTI.

Rains also occurred in parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, PTI reported.

Bihar: 23 people killed in separate lightning, storm and rain-related incidents, yesterday. — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017

The meteorological department has forecasted a "normal" monsoon, which will arrive in Kerala by May 30-31. The start of the monsoon in Kerala marks the onset of the season in India.

While heavy rains killed several in Bihar, heatwave conditions prevailed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha. At least 12 people died due to sunstroke in Odisha.

On early Monday morning, rains brought respite to the residents of Delhi.

OneIndia News