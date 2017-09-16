Puravankara's 'Big Online Home Fest' to boost to real estate after RERA

The high spirit in the real-estate market is making a comeback after a lull and leading builders Puravankara are going all out to make it a bang for customers. The real estate giant's 'Big 72-hours Online Home Fest' is making housing affordable for customers across the country.

The three-day online home fest is bringing all properties of Puravankara and its premium affordable arm Provident, under one roof. The fairs are being held in Bengaluru and Chennai but the online fest is open to all. Puravankara plan to sell 1,000 units in three days across India at discounts like never before.

The three-day fest began on September 15 and is aimed at introducing all projects of the firm. Puravankara, one of the largest residential builders in the country, started the innovative campaign offering a gamut of options to home buyers.

"Big 72 hrs home fest is one of our most ambitious campaigns with the sole objective to offer the best to the home buyers by breaking all physical barriers. The fest not only promises the guaranteed best offers regarding project pricing and loans but also gives multiple options to the buyers to select homes as per their budget or requirement - ready to move in or under construction, luxury or premium affordable homes," said Ashish R Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Ltd.

The big Puravankara fest is being held both online and offline through on-ground events. The on-ground home fest in Bengaluru and Chennai is between September 15 and 17, at Hotel Lalit Ashok and hotel Hyatt Regency respectively. If you are unable to walk in, buy homes at the click of a mouse.

The home buyers can go online and buy Big 72 online refundable vouchers for Rs 720 and block the Big 72 Hours home prices for an entire month.

The firm assures to offer its customers plenty of exciting deals for the projects in terms of pricing and amenities. In what comes as a cheer to customers, ICICI Bank has come on board as the event's banking partner and are also curating some special home loan offers just for BIG 72.

OneIndia News