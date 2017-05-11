PU results 2017 Karnataka: Girls outperform boys, pass per centage at 52.38

Bengaluru, May 11: The overall pass percentage in the second year PU examinations 2017 was at 52.38 per cent. Girls scored better than boys this year too. The pass per centage among the girls was 60.28 per cent while the boys scored at 44.74 per cent.

There has been a dip in the pass percentage by 5 per cent when compared to last year. The pass percentage recorded last year was at 57.20. Pass percentage of urban colleges is better with 52.88 per cent when compared to 50.72 per cent in rural colleges.

As many as 3,55,697 of the total 6,84,490 students who appeared in the exam, held between March 9 and 27, have passed.

Udupi stands first in the state, followed by Dakshina Kannada, Uttar Kannada and Kodagu districts. Bidar district stands last.

The results are available at karresults.nic.in The candidates have time till 24 May to apply for revaluation and recounting of marks with a prescribed fee.

Result Stats

Overall pass percentage : 52. 38%

Girls success rate: 60.28%

Boys success rate: 44.74%

Streams pass percentage

Science: 60.71%

Arts: 35.05%

Commerce: 60.09%

OneIndia News