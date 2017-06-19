President Pranab Mukherjee to visit Hyderabad on June 23

Hyderabad, Jun 19: President Pranab Mukherjee would attend the inauguration of 'Global Strategic Alliance - World Divine Congress' here on June 23.

Mukherjee would arrive at Begumpet airport at 12 am and attend the event from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm. He would leave for Delhi after the event, a Telangana government release said on Monday.

Telangana government's Chief Secretary S P Singh today held a meeting with the officials of different departments here on the arrangements for the President's visit, it said.

The 'GSA - World Divine Congress', organised by 'NRI Seva Foundation', would be inaugurated by the President, it said.

