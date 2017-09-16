Pradyuman murder case: Ryan school trustees move Punjab HC for anticipatory bail

The trustees of Ryan International School on Saturday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case related to Pradyuman's murder.

The school owners founder Augustine Francis Pinto, MD Grace Pinto and CEO Ryan Pinto -- are based in Mumbai and had earlier approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail till they could move the court concerned in Haryana. However, the Bombay High Court had on Thursday rejected their bail plea.

"An anticipatory bail plea was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court registry today," their counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said.

Meanwhile, the northern zone head of Ryan International Group, Francis Thomas, who was arrested by the Haryana Police in the case, Saturday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking regular bail.

"A regular bail plea was filed in the HC today," Thomas' counsel Jasjit Singh Bedi said, adding the matter will come up before the court next week.

Thomas along with the school's HR Head, Jeyus Thomas, were arrested by Gurugram police on Sunday night.

The boy was found dead with his throat slit inside a toilet of the school on September 8.

