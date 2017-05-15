Pak intruder shot dead by BSF at Gurdaspur, Punjab

A Pakistani intruder has been shot dead by the BSF at Gurdaspur, Punjab. The incident took place along the International Border with Pakistan. BSF personnel spotted some movement ahead of the fence at the IB.

The alleged intruder was moving around suspiciously which led to the action by the BSF. The intruder despite being challenged repeatedly did not pay heed and hence was shot dead by the BSF. The area has been cordoned off and search operations are on to find out if any more intruders were present.

This is the second such instances of an intruder from Pakistan being shot dead at the IB in two months. It may be recalled that in March a similar incident had taken place at the Paharipur border post in Gurdaspur.

OneIndia News