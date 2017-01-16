Pahalgam (J&K): Amidst disruptions by locals, security forces gun down 3 militants

Srinangar, Jan 16: The people were back on the streets of Awoora village in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, to help two militants trapped in a house escape. The security forces had a tough time in controlling the mob as well as fighting the terrorists.

The encounter began at 4 am on Monday and the security forces had successfully managed to trap the militants and also kill them.

However, once the news about the encounter broke out, people in large numbers came to the encounter site to help the terrorists escape. Slogan shouting and stone pelting incidents took place to distract the forces. However the security forces resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the mob.

The people then tried to march towards Awoora, but were stopped. Further protests broke out in Bijbehara and youth resorted to stone pelting. Clashes between the locals and the security forces continued even as the latter tried smoking the militants out of the house. The security forces had surrounded the house and also carried out sustained explosions to smoke the militants out of the house.

This is not for the first time that the locals have protested an encounter with militants. Over the past year, there have been several incidents when locals have pelted stones at the security forces in a bid to distract them from the ongoing operation. Further the locals have also gathered in large numbers to attend funerals of militants.

OneIndia News