Padma Shri Awards: Meet the unsung heroes, Part II

The government recognised the many faceless heroes of India in the 2017 Padma Awards list.
Karimul Haque: The Ambulance dada
Haque is a tea garden worker who converted his bike into an ambulance.
Dr Mapuskar: Angel of cleanliness
Sanitation pioneer whgo dedicated himself to the Swachh Bharat Mission 50 years ago!
Genabhai Dargabhai Patel: The anar dada
A farmer who single-handedly transformed drought-hit border districts into the largest producer of pomegranate in India.
Shekhar Naik: The visionary captain
He is the captain of the Indian blind cricket team. Enough said!
Anant Agarwal: Harvard for all!
Founder of an online platform that brings courses from MIT and Harvard at no cost at all.
Mariyappan Thangavelu: Athlete par excellence
Thangavelu is a paralympic high jumper who won the gold in Rio 2016.
Dipa Karmakar: Produnova princess
Karmakar is the first indian gymnast to make India proud by coming fourth in artistic gymnastics at the Rio Olympics 2016.
Sukri Bommagowda: The nightingale of Halakki
Bommagowda is a indigenous singer who has contributed for the last 58 years.
Jitendra Haripal: The voice of Rangabati
He has sung Odisha's immensely popular recorded ‘Rangabati' song and a top exponent of the Kosli-Sambalpuri style.