Padma Shri Awards: Meet the unsung heroes, Part II

By:
The government recognised the many faceless heroes of India in the 2017 Padma Awards list.

Karimul Haque: The Ambulance dada

Haque is a tea garden worker who converted his bike into an ambulance.

Dr Mapuskar: Angel of cleanliness

Sanitation pioneer whgo dedicated himself to the Swachh Bharat Mission 50 years ago!

Genabhai Dargabhai Patel: The anar dada

A farmer who single-handedly transformed drought-hit border districts into the largest producer of pomegranate in India.

Shekhar Naik: The visionary captain

He is the captain of the Indian blind cricket team. Enough said!

Anant Agarwal: Harvard for all!

Founder of an online platform that brings courses from MIT and Harvard at no cost at all.

Mariyappan Thangavelu: Athlete par excellence

Thangavelu is a paralympic high jumper who won the gold in Rio 2016.

Dipa Karmakar: Produnova princess

Karmakar is the first indian gymnast to make India proud by coming fourth in artistic gymnastics at the Rio Olympics 2016.

Sukri Bommagowda: The nightingale of Halakki

Bommagowda is a indigenous singer who has contributed for the last 58 years.

Jitendra Haripal: The voice of Rangabati

He has sung Odisha's immensely popular recorded ‘Rangabati' song and a top exponent of the Kosli-Sambalpuri style.

Eli Ahmad: A writer with a purpose

Ahmad is known for her contribution to children and women's literature in Assam.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 16:09 [IST]
