One dead, 36 injured after 30 cars collide on Jaipur-Agra highway

Kanota, Jan 29: In a major accident, one person was killed and over 36 were injured after 30 cars crashed into each other on the Jaipur-Agra highway. The Jaipur police say that dense fog was the reason for the accident.

Almost 30 vehicles rammed into each other on Jaipur- Agra Highway due to fog; 15 injured. pic.twitter.com/kwh136YIba — ANI (@ANI_news) January 29, 2017

The police say that all steps are being taken to provide medical treatment to those injured in the accident. The injured have been taken to hospital and the police are at the spot in large numbers to clear the highway. Among the injured persons, five are in a critical condition.

This is the second major accident on the same highway in a week. Last week four persons were killed on the Jaipur- Agra highway when a bus carrying American tourists rammed into a tractor. Six others were injured in the accident.

OneIndia News