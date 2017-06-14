Now, your ATMs may open bank accounts, clear cheques

ATM manufacturer and service provider NCR Corporation introduced a new multi-channel solution to the customers which will facilitate more functions on an ATM. Now, you may get your ATM card even without going to bank.

These machines will be the future of the banking system. The costs of these new ATMs would be around Rs 30-50 lakh which will depend on the functionality of each type of machines.

There will be three types of ATM machines SS32,SS22, SS83. These machines will work as of regular ATMs but with some extra functionality.

The main feature which will include is that one can open bank account or clear your cheque. Another feature which is included in these machines is that it has interactive teller which will help you to to open instant bank accounts, debit cards, facilitate automatic signature verification, fund transfer, bill payments, mobile top ups.

In order to replace the present ATMs, the NCR corportation has already piloting at three locations with a public and a private sector bank.

OneIndia News