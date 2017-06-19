Now a street in Kerala named "Gaza": Radicalisation in overdrive mode

A street in Kerala has been named Gaza and this has caught the eye of the Intelligence Bureau. The street in the Thuruthi ward of the Kasargod municipality was named Gaza in an apparent reference to the disputed strip of land between Israel and Palestine.

It does not appear to be a normal exercise, an Intelligence Bureau official said. He further added that it looks an exercise to radicalise the youth. It does not make any sense that this street has been named Gaza. The street after it was renamed was inaugurated by Kasaragod district panchayat president AGC Basheer.

What has worried the agencies further is that the street is close to Padane where most of the youth who went missing belong. It may be recalled that 21 persons had joined the ISIS in Afghanistan.

The BJP in Kerala says that this is a deliberate attempt to change names of several places in Kasargod. The opposition leader in the Kasargod Municipality, P Ramesh said that several such attempts are being made. When it is brought up before the council, it will be rejected. There would be a debate on the matter and if not in public acceptance such proposals will be rejected, he also said.

IB officials have for years have been saying that there are major radicalisation drives in Kerala. It was from this state that reports of special prayers being held for both Ajmal Kasab and Osama Bin Laden were reported. Moreover there is a huge flow of Saudi funds into the state in an attempt to popularise the Wahhabi culture, IB officials also said.

OneIndia News