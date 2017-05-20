Not anti-Muslim riots, new NCERT text book will call it Gujarat riots from now

It will be known as Gujarat riots and not anti-Muslim riots in the NCERT textbooks. The decision to term the 2002 incident as Gujarat riots was taken at a meeting of the course review committee that includes representatives of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council of Educational Research And Training (NCERT), HT reported while quoting sources.

The text book for the Class 12 which was published when the UPA was ruling referred to the incident as the anti-Muslim riots. Now it will be called as the Gujarat riots only.

Around 800 Muslims and 250 Hindus were killed in the riots that took place between February and March 2002. The violence was a result of the train burning incident at Godhra in which 57 Hindu pilgrims were killed.

The new text book would effect this change once it is printed. The new text books are expected to be printed by the end of 2017. The NCERT has however termed the move as routine and aimed at keeping the text books updated.

A chapter titled "Politics in India since Independence" (page 187) in the Class XII political science textbook has a passage under the heading "Anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat".

It reads- "In February-March 2002, large-scale violence against Muslims took place in Gujarat .... A bogey of a train that was returning from Ayodhya and was full of karsevaks was set on fire... Suspecting the hands of Muslims in setting fire to the bogey, large-scale violence against Muslims began in many parts of Gujarat..." the passage reads.

