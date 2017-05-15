No clean chit for Major who used human shield in Kashmir says Army

The Indian Army on Monday refuted reports of a clean chit being given to an Army Major involved in the 'human shield case' in Kahsmir.

Earlier, there were reports of an Indian Army court exonerating the Major over the issue of tying a youth, Farooq Ahmad Dar, to the bonnet of a moving jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on 9 April, to avoid stone pelting on the armed forces. It was reported that the Major was praised by the Court of Inquiry for presence of mind to avoid casualties or injuries.

The Jammu and Kashmir police had registered an FIR against unnamed Army personnel on April 17 for tying Farooq Ahmad Dar of Chill Bras area in Budgam district to a jeep on April 13, the day re-poll was held for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. The FIR was filed under sections 342, 149, 506 and 367 of the Ranbir Penal Code against unidentified Army personnel.

It may be recalled that even the Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, had supported the Major. He (Major) should be applauded and not criticised, Mukul Rohatgi had said in a statement.

OneIndia News