No bridge? So, what? Students, locals risk their lives to cross river Tawi in J&K

Srinagar, July 15: How do you commute from home to office, and vice versa, regularly? Your answer is simple: either you drive your car or commute by one of the available public transport systems.

Same applies to school and college-going students. Or, if it is a short distance between your home and office or school, then you would usually walk down to your destination.

Unfortunately, life is not so simple for hundreds of residents of four villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Every day, students and locals of these four villages risk their lives to cross the river Tawi.

Reason, there is no bridge over the river. The villagers in order to conduct their daily business have no other means but to cross the river on foot and a few, who don't mind to wet their clothes, swim across from one bank to the other.

Often adults are seen carrying children and elderly people on their shoulders to help them cross the river.

"J&K: In absence of a bridge, students and locals from four villages risk their lives to cross the Tawi river in Udhampur's Kirchi," tweeted ANI.

J&K: In absence of a bridge, students and locals from four villages risk their lives to cross the Tawi river in Udhampur's Kirchi. pic.twitter.com/QBH5RhmqIU — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017

We wonder, at a time when the Narendra Modi government is talking about bullet trains to connect Indian cities, is building a bridge for villagers in trouble-torn J&K so difficult.

Till the authorities don't see the problem, locals have to put their lives under peril to survive in such difficult terrains.

OneIndia News