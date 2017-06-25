Nine transgender employees quit working for Kochi Metro

Kochi, June 26: Kochi Metro's move to hire 23 transgenders, extending a helping hand to the marginalised section that often faces violence and discrimination has been praised by all. But within a week of operation, nine of them have quit their jobs as they were unable to find cheap accomodation in the city.

The employees had brought the issue to Kochi's mayor and the district collector but they have turned a blind eye towards the issue. Unable to cope up with the accomodation and wage system, nine of them have quit the job since its operation.

Sensing the issue, the authorities of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd on Saturday discussed the issue with the district collector and the Social Welfare Department so as to arrange affordable lodging facilities for them.

With a society that is yet to fully assimilate them into the mainstream, the occasional harassment while travelling, the problem of finding a shelter turned out to be an unexpected issue.

While those employed in the Ticketing section draw a gross salary of Rs 10, 500, the House Keeping staff gets only Rs 9,000 while their job hours extend to eight hours a day. "Though there are many vacant houses for rent, the owners refuse to hire it out to us. We're forced to stay in lodges coughing up over Rs 600 per day, reports Deccan Chronicle.

However, officials at Kochi Metro have refused to comment.

OneIndia News