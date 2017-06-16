Next President of India: No Bhagwat, then Swaminathan says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has said that it would propose the name of M S Swaminathan for the post of next President of India. The party's chief said that if the BJP does not consider the name of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, then they would propose Swaminathan the Shiv Sena also said.

Swaminathan also known as the father of the green revolution has not been discussed in BJP circles as a presidential candidate. It may be recalled that he had issued strong statements following the Mandsaur incident in which he had said that if agriculture goes wrong, nothing will go right.

Swaminathan is known as the father of the Green Revolution. An Indian geneticist and international administrator he is known for his leading role in India's Green Revolution. Many say that he could be a good choice for President considering the big agricultural push the PM has been making. However, he is 91 years old.

