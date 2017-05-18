Next President of India: Here is why Sharad Pawar turned down the offer

For the united opposition, Sharad Pawar was the top choice for the post of next president of India. He however has turned down the offer politely and said that he does not want to be in the race for Rashtrapati Bhavan. "I will support any Presidential candidate other than myself, he said at a meeting with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Pawar held a meeting with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding the presidential elections on March 10 and April 26. During the meeting apart from discussing a presidential candidate, the formation of a national front against the BJP too had been discussed.

Pawar according to sources conveyed that he does not want to be in the race. He said that he enjoys good relations across the spectrum of political parties and wants that equation to remain intact. He also said that he had particularly good relations with NDA partners of the BJP and was capable to pulling them into the national front. Hence to be in the race for the next president of India would damage those equations, he also said.

Another reason for him to turn down the offer was that he was not sure he could win the election. The NDA has the numbers to elect a candidate of its choice. He told his supporters in Sholapur, Maharashtra that he does not see the numbers adding up in his favour. If both the ruling parties and the opposition propose his name, then he may be willing to take up the offer, he also told his supporters.

