Next President of India: BJP set to win, here is how the electoral college works

The BJP is almost set to win the Presidential elections. Looking at the manner in which several parties have been coming forward to extend their support, it appears that the BJP will be able to elect its candidate as the next President of India. The BJP has almost finalised Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu as its candidate. The opposition on the other hand is considering the candidature of former West Bengal Governor, Gopal Krishna Gandhi.
This week both the YSR Congress, AIADMK and the TRS have said that it would support the BJP's candidate for President. The President is elected by the electoral college. The college comprises 4,120 legislators, 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, and 4,120 MLAs. The total vote value stands at 1,098,882.
Each MLA's vote carries a value proportionate to the population of the state as per 1971 Census.
|No.
|State/UT
|MLAs
|Population
|Vote value
|Total vote value
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|175
|43,502,708
|248
|43400
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|60
|467,511
|8
|480
|3
|Assam
|126
|14,625,152
|116
|14,616
|4
|Bihar
|243
|42,126,236
|173
|42,039
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|90
|11,637,494
|129
|11,610
|6
|Delhi
|70
|4,065,698
|58
|4,060
|7
|Goa
|40
|795,120
|20
|800
|8
|Gujarat
|182
|26,697,475
|147
|26,754
|9
|Haryana
|90
|10,036,808
|112
|10,080
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|68
|3,460,434
|51
|3468
|11
|Jammu and Kashmir
|87
|6,300,000
|72
|6,264
|12
|Jharkhand
|81
|14,227,133
|176
|14,256
|13
|Karnataka
|224
|29,299,014
|131
|29,344
|14
|Kerala
|140
|21,347,375
|152
|21,280
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|230
|30,016,625
|131
|30,130
|16
|Maharashtra
|288
|50,412,235
|175
|50,400
|17
|Manipur
|60
|1,072,753
|18
|1,080
|18
|Meghalaya
|60
|1,011,699
|17
|1,020
|19
|Mizoram
|40
|332,390
|8
|320
|20
|Nagaland
|60
|516,499
|9
|540
|21
|Odisha
|147
|21,944,615
|149
|21,903
|22
|Puducherry
|30
|471,707
|16
|480
|23
|Punjab
|117
|13,551,060
|116
|13,572
|24
|Rajasthan
|200
|25,765,806
|129
|25,800
|25
|Sikkim
|32
|209,843
|7
|224
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|234
|41,199,168
|176
|41,184
|27
|Telangana
|119
|43,502,708
|148
|17612
|28
|Tripura
|60
|1,556,342
|26
|1,560
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|403
|83,849,905
|208
|83,824
|30
|Uttarakhand
|70
|4,491,239
|64
|4,480
|31
|West Bengal
|294
|44,312,011
|151
|44,394
|Total
|4,120
|549,302,055
|549,474
What the BJP needs?
The BJP and its allies have a vote value of 5.32 lakh in the electoral college. This is short by 17,500 of the half way mark. If the BJP gets the support of the BJD and the AIADMK, then the vote value would go up to 6,28,195. The vote value of 5,49,442 is enough to elect the President in the electoral college. The electoral college comprises 4,896 legislators. This includes the 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and 4,120 MLAs. The nominated members and the MLCs are not eligible to vote.
The vote value of each LS and RS member is 708. The vote value of the MLA depends on the population of the state. The vote value of an MLA is equivalent to the population of the state divided by the number of elected legislators divided, yet again, by 1,000. In UP the vote value of an MLA is the highest. It is at 209. The lowest vote value is from Sikkim at 7.
|Parliament
|Seats
|Vote Value
|Total vote value
|Lok Sabha
|543
|708
|384,444
|Rajya Sabha
|233
|708
|164,964
|Total
|776
|708
|549,408
|Combined
|Total voters
|Total vote value
|Members of Legislative Assemblies (elected)
|4120
|549474
|Members of Parliament (elected)
|776
|549408
|Total
|4896
|1,098,882
Currently the BJP and its allies have a vote value of 5,31,954. The BJP would need 17,488 and it would depend on the BJD and AIADMK for the same. The vote value of 134 AIADMK MLAs is 23,584. The vote value of 50 AIADMK MPs is 35,400. The BJD MLAs have a vote value of 17,433 while its 28 MLAs have a vote value of 19,824.
