Next President of India: BJP set to win, here is how the electoral college works

The BJP is almost set to win the Presidential elections. Looking at the manner in which several parties have been coming forward to extend their support, it appears that the BJP will be able to elect its candidate as the next President of India. The BJP has almost finalised Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu as its candidate. The opposition on the other hand is considering the candidature of former West Bengal Governor, Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

This week both the YSR Congress, AIADMK and the TRS have said that it would support the BJP's candidate for President. The President is elected by the electoral college. The college comprises 4,120 legislators, 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, and 4,120 MLAs. The total vote value stands at 1,098,882.

Each MLA's vote carries a value proportionate to the population of the state as per 1971 Census.

No. State/UT MLAs Population Vote value Total vote value 1 Andhra Pradesh 175 43,502,708 248 43400 2 Arunachal Pradesh 60 467,511 8 480 3 Assam 126 14,625,152 116 14,616 4 Bihar 243 42,126,236 173 42,039 5 Chhattisgarh 90 11,637,494 129 11,610 6 Delhi 70 4,065,698 58 4,060 7 Goa 40 795,120 20 800 8 Gujarat 182 26,697,475 147 26,754 9 Haryana 90 10,036,808 112 10,080 10 Himachal Pradesh 68 3,460,434 51 3468 11 Jammu and Kashmir 87 6,300,000 72 6,264 12 Jharkhand 81 14,227,133 176 14,256 13 Karnataka 224 29,299,014 131 29,344 14 Kerala 140 21,347,375 152 21,280 15 Madhya Pradesh 230 30,016,625 131 30,130 16 Maharashtra 288 50,412,235 175 50,400 17 Manipur 60 1,072,753 18 1,080 18 Meghalaya 60 1,011,699 17 1,020 19 Mizoram 40 332,390 8 320 20 Nagaland 60 516,499 9 540 21 Odisha 147 21,944,615 149 21,903 22 Puducherry 30 471,707 16 480 23 Punjab 117 13,551,060 116 13,572 24 Rajasthan 200 25,765,806 129 25,800 25 Sikkim 32 209,843 7 224 26 Tamil Nadu 234 41,199,168 176 41,184 27 Telangana 119 43,502,708 148 17612 28 Tripura 60 1,556,342 26 1,560 29 Uttar Pradesh 403 83,849,905 208 83,824 30 Uttarakhand 70 4,491,239 64 4,480 31 West Bengal 294 44,312,011 151 44,394 Total 4,120 549,302,055 549,474

What the BJP needs?

The BJP and its allies have a vote value of 5.32 lakh in the electoral college. This is short by 17,500 of the half way mark. If the BJP gets the support of the BJD and the AIADMK, then the vote value would go up to 6,28,195. The vote value of 5,49,442 is enough to elect the President in the electoral college. The electoral college comprises 4,896 legislators. This includes the 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and 4,120 MLAs. The nominated members and the MLCs are not eligible to vote.

The vote value of each LS and RS member is 708. The vote value of the MLA depends on the population of the state. The vote value of an MLA is equivalent to the population of the state divided by the number of elected legislators divided, yet again, by 1,000. In UP the vote value of an MLA is the highest. It is at 209. The lowest vote value is from Sikkim at 7.

Parliament Seats Vote Value Total vote value Lok Sabha 543 708 384,444 Rajya Sabha 233 708 164,964 Total 776 708 549,408

Combined Total voters Total vote value Members of Legislative Assemblies (elected) 4120 549474 Members of Parliament (elected) 776 549408 Total 4896 1,098,882

Currently the BJP and its allies have a vote value of 5,31,954. The BJP would need 17,488 and it would depend on the BJD and AIADMK for the same. The vote value of 134 AIADMK MLAs is 23,584. The vote value of 50 AIADMK MPs is 35,400. The BJD MLAs have a vote value of 17,433 while its 28 MLAs have a vote value of 19,824.

