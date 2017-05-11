Next President of India: BJP set to win, here is how the electoral college works

The BJP is almost set to win the Presidential elections. Looking at the manner in which several parties have been coming forward to extend their support, it appears that the BJP will be able to elect its candidate as the next President of India. The BJP has almost finalised Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu as its candidate. The opposition on the other hand is considering the candidature of former West Bengal Governor, Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

This week both the YSR Congress, AIADMK and the TRS have said that it would support the BJP's candidate for President. The President is elected by the electoral college. The college comprises 4,120 legislators, 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, and 4,120 MLAs. The total vote value stands at 1,098,882.

Each MLA's vote carries a value proportionate to the population of the state as per 1971 Census.

No.State/UTMLAsPopulationVote valueTotal vote value
1Andhra Pradesh17543,502,70824843400
2Arunachal Pradesh60467,5118480
3Assam12614,625,15211614,616
4Bihar24342,126,23617342,039
5Chhattisgarh9011,637,49412911,610
6Delhi704,065,698584,060
7Goa40795,12020800
8Gujarat18226,697,47514726,754
9Haryana9010,036,80811210,080
10Himachal Pradesh683,460,434513468
11Jammu and Kashmir876,300,000726,264
12Jharkhand8114,227,13317614,256
13Karnataka22429,299,01413129,344
14Kerala14021,347,37515221,280
15Madhya Pradesh23030,016,62513130,130
16Maharashtra28850,412,23517550,400
17Manipur601,072,753181,080
18Meghalaya601,011,699171,020
19Mizoram40332,3908320
20Nagaland60516,4999540
21Odisha14721,944,61514921,903
22Puducherry30471,70716480
23Punjab11713,551,06011613,572
24Rajasthan20025,765,80612925,800
25Sikkim32209,8437224
26Tamil Nadu23441,199,16817641,184
27Telangana11943,502,70814817612
28Tripura601,556,342261,560
29Uttar Pradesh40383,849,90520883,824
30Uttarakhand704,491,239644,480
31West Bengal29444,312,01115144,394
 Total4,120549,302,055 549,474

What the BJP needs?

The BJP and its allies have a vote value of 5.32 lakh in the electoral college. This is short by 17,500 of the half way mark. If the BJP gets the support of the BJD and the AIADMK, then the vote value would go up to 6,28,195. The vote value of 5,49,442 is enough to elect the President in the electoral college. The electoral college comprises 4,896 legislators. This includes the 776 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and 4,120 MLAs. The nominated members and the MLCs are not eligible to vote.

The vote value of each LS and RS member is 708. The vote value of the MLA depends on the population of the state. The vote value of an MLA is equivalent to the population of the state divided by the number of elected legislators divided, yet again, by 1,000. In UP the vote value of an MLA is the highest. It is at 209. The lowest vote value is from Sikkim at 7.

Parliament Seats Vote Value Total vote value
Lok Sabha543708384,444
Rajya Sabha233708164,964
Total776708549,408

Combined Total voters Total vote value
Members of Legislative Assemblies (elected)4120549474
Members of Parliament (elected)776549408
Total48961,098,882

Currently the BJP and its allies have a vote value of 5,31,954. The BJP would need 17,488 and it would depend on the BJD and AIADMK for the same. The vote value of 134 AIADMK MLAs is 23,584. The vote value of 50 AIADMK MPs is 35,400. The BJD MLAs have a vote value of 17,433 while its 28 MLAs have a vote value of 19,824.

