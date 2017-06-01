Next President of India: Draupadi Murmu or Tarun Gehlot, who are the scales tilted in favour of?

Along with Draupadi Murmu, the other name doing the rounds for the next President of India is that of Tarun Chand Gehlot. The minister for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government at the centre is a prospective candidate being pitched by the BJP to contest the Presidential poll in July.

The names of Murmu and Gehlot are being proposed by the BJP to consolidate its backward vote bank. At a recent BJP-RSS meet, the the latter said that the name of a dalit or tribal leader must be considered.

While a majority are in favour of Draupadi Murmu taking over as the next President of India, the BJP are also contemplating selecting Gehlot. The BJP feels that since Murmu is a dalit tribal leader, the opposition may find it hard to counter their choice. She hails from Odisha and this would also ensure that the BJD would not oppose her candidature.

The BJP is also thinking of fielding Gehlot a backward leader. The Union Social Justice minister's name had cropped up during several discussions that the BJP held. These are two candidates that the opposition would find it hard to say no to many in the BJP believe.

The opposition on the other hand has proposed the name of former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi. The opposition also has said that it would not oppose Pranab Mukherjee getting a second term, but also added that they would not be the ones to propose the name first.

