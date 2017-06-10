NEET 2017: No more private exams for Ayush colleges

NEET 2017: Starting next year, admissions to various Ayush courses will be conducted through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. The test would be conducted from the next academic (2018-19) session, an advisory by the Ministry of Ayush stated.

This would mean that private examinations will not be conducted to fill the seats in any Ayush colleges. The decision to standardise the admission procedure was taken in an effort to attract meritorious students to the Ayush (ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) stream. The Ministry of Ayush has sent advisories to all state governments regarding the new admission procedure.

The demand for ayurveda, homoeopathy, naturopathy and unani medicines and yoga have increased worldwide and the number of students pursuing such courses have also risen.

So there is a need to maintain standard of education in this stream," minister of state for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik said. The minister said that with the introduction of Neet, private exams would not be conducted to fill seats in any of the Ayush colleges.

With the International Day of Yoga to be observed on June 21, the minister said there is a 30 per cent increase in the number of people practicing yoga in the two years.

Meanwhile students who took the NEET 2017 exams will have to wait a while longer. The Supreme Court will hear a petition by the CBSE in which the board sought permission to announce the results and also vacate the stay imposed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

OneIndia News