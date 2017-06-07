NEET 2017: Impossible to declare result on June 8 says CBSE

The CBSE has said that there is no chance of the NEET 2017 results being declared on June 8. The submission was made by the board during a hearing at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The court had stayed the declaration of the results after a petition challenged the different sets of question papers set for English medium and vernacular languages.

The CBSE told the court that it had set two question papers across the country for the NEET 2017 exams. Further it has also said that question papers in 8 vernacular languages had been set up for the entrance exam. The submission was made before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which had stayed the announcement of the results.

The Tamil Nadu government on the other told the court that it always stood against NEET.

The CBSE submitted that it would need 15 days time to declare the NEET 2017 results once it is permitted to do so. Thus the delay due to the order of the court is already beyond the permissible limit, the CBSE also stated.

The CBSE said that in the case the stay is not vacated the same would jeorpardise the future of lakhs of students. We need to complete the process and declare the results, it was also said.

The court directed the CBSE not to declare the results of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS and BDS courses till June 7. The CBSE sought to vacate the stay and allow them to announce the results.

The CBSE further submitted that the question papers were set differently to prevent it from leaking.

The HC was moved challenging the conduct of NEET exam on May 7. The court had restrained the CBSE from announcing the results till final orders were passed on the petition challenging the entrance examination.

Justice N Seshasayee had last week sought the replies of the CBSE and the Union health secretary on the petition alleging that the test was not conducted in a uniform manner across the country. Different sets of question papers in English and Tamil were used for the examination and the degree of difficulty in both varied, putting many candidates at a disadvantage, the petitioner alleged.

OneIndia News